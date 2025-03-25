One vibrant city nestled away in one of the chilliest places of New York is surrounded by some of the oldest homes in America.

There are homes across the country that are more than a hundred years older than America's birth in 1776. These structures are most commonly found in New England and the Tri State Area.

The Empire State is reportedly home to more than 120,000 properties that are considered historic landmarks, according to the New York State Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation.

Compared to the other 49 states in the country, New York also has the most old houses.

A recent report by This Old House aimed to direct homebuyers to areas based on the type of structures they prefer most. While not everyone may want to move into a structure that's older than their grandmother, the market that is interested is sometimes fiercely competitive.

When looking at the median age of New York homes, the study found that the average year of construction was 1959 - making it the oldest in America by at least four years.

Rhode Island came 2nd with an average construction date of 1963.

The highest concentration of old homes in the country is also in New York.

New York Metro Area Is #1 With Largest Number of Old Homes

According to This Old House, the Buffalo-Cheektowaga metro area has the most historic structures in the entire country.

The median year homes there were built was 1957, making the median home age there about 68 years old.

The second oldest metro area was in Pennsylvania, the Scranton-Wilkes-Barre region. The median construction year was 1959.

The benefits of owning an older home, the report says, is enjoying a property with unique character that were built to withstand the test of time.

Coldwell Banker Village Green Agent Leslie Foti told the report, "Older homes often showcase superior craftsmanship, with materials like old-growth wood and hand-laid stone that stand the test of time."

She added newer homes offer better technology, energy efficiency, and are better up to code with current safety standards.

