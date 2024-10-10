Upstate NY Man On Way to Bar, Arrested On Drug Sale Charges
An Upstate New York man was arrested on Tuesday after police received a tip that cocaine was being distributed by a patron of a local bar.
The New York State Police Troop D Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team received information that cocaine was being distributed by patron(s) in the area of E. Clark Street, village of Ilion, near Crossway's bar.
On October 7, 2024, the New York State Police Troop D Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team and uniform members executed a search warrant on a person at the establishment of 123 E. Clark Street in the village of Ilion, Herkimer County.
As a result of the search warrant, Troopers arrested 38-year-old KaShaun M. Burks, from Ilion, NY in Herkimer County. Burks was charged with the following:
• Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (intent to sell), class "B" felony
• Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th (possessing a narcotic drug with a weight greater than 1/8th ounce), class “C” felony
Burks was found to be possession of multiple bags containing cocaine and was on his way to the Crossway’s bar. The defendant was arraigned in the Town of German Flatts Court, where he was released on his own recognizance.
The New York State Police were assisted by the Ilion Police Department and the Town of Frankfort Police Department in this investigation.
Police are asking residents if they see or hear something, they should report it to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
