Upstate NY Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

New York State Police have arrested an upstate New York man on charges of child pornography.

On January 24, 2024, State Police arrested 46-year-old Gary M. McCarthy Sr., Chittenango, (Town of Sullivan) for (5) counts of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (D-felony) and (5) counts of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child (E-felony).

The investigation stemmed from an Internet Crimes Against Children task force search warrant related to the transmission of child sexual exploitation material via the Internet.

The arrest was a result of a joint investigation by members of the NYSP Computer Crime Unit – Troop D, Homeland Security Investigations, and the State Police Troop D Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

McCarthy was arraigned in Sullivan Town Court and remanded to the Madison County Jail without bail.

How to Report a Sex Crime Against a Child

New York State defines a child as anyone 16-years-of-age or younger.

The CyberTipline is the place to report child sexual exploitation. If you believe you are a victim of exploitation you can make a report, click on the link below “SUBMIT A TIP ONLINE” or you can make a report over the phone. Our hotline (1-800-THE-LOST) is available 24 hours, 7 days a week and our staff are here to connect you to the resources you need. If you or someone you know are in immediate danger, please call 911 or your local police immediately.

As remarkable as the Internet is, the "information superhighway" holds hidden dangers for children. Just as there are good and bad places to go in any city or community, there are good and bad places to go on the Internet.

Most children do not understand the online risks, and few parents are sufficiently familiar with them and/or Internet technology to effectively guard against them. Yet, this is a problem that must be addressed, since more and more children use the Internet for safe, legitimate purposes.

This requires unprecedented collaboration and cooperation between government entities (including law enforcement agencies), the Internet industry, schools, corporations, families, and others. Broad access to quality content on the Internet must be a community priority, where all involved identify and implement appropriate solutions.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

10 Actors Who Adopted Animals From Movie And Sets

Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions: Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? Why do they have whiskers? Cats, and their undeniably adorable babies known as kittens, are mysterious creatures. Their larger relatives, after all, are some of the most mystical and lethal animals on the planet. Many questions related to domestic felines, however, have perfectly logical answers. Here’s a look at some of the most common questions related to kittens and cats, and the answers cat lovers are looking for. Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa

Every Sam Raimi Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best From The Evil Dead to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we ranked the movies of one of Hollywood’s most imaginative and stylish directors.