Upstate NY Man Air Lifted to Syracuse After Herkimer Stabbing

Herkimer Police have arrested a homeless man on charges that he seriously stabbed a local man on a remote trail just outside the village.

Police say on Sunday at 12:15 am, officers were dispatched to a report of a stabbing at the “Point” which is on a trail at the end of Kings Rd., just outside the village. Dispatchers advised officers that the victim would be yelling as he was quite a distance down the trail. While searching the area on foot and following the yells for help by the victim, officers located the victim who had sustained a stab wound to his lower back. Police tended to the wound until EMS arrived at the remote location. Due to the location and the fact that the suspect had not been located, Herkimer Fire Department and MOVAC were escorted into the scene by Officers. Once the victim had been removed by MOVAC, he was flown by Mercy Flight to a hospital in Syracuse.

Police say, officers established a perimeter and conducted an area search while still maintaining the crime scene. Several local agencies were called to assist, along with K9 Loti from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. During the course of the investigation, it was learned that the suspect, 50-year-old Jon Martin was the individual who stabbed the victim. Later in the morning, at 10:00 am, officers located Martin and transported him to the station for an interview. During that interview, Martin confessed to officers that he stabbed the 37-year-old victim with the intent to kill him.

Martin, a homeless person in Herkimer, was charged with:

•Attempted Murder in the Second Degree (B-Felony)

•Assault in the Second Degree (D-Felony)

•Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third (D-Felony)

Martin was arraigned and remanded to the Herkimer County Correctional Facility on no bail, as he has multiple felony convictions.

Herkimer Police would like to thank, Mohawk PD, Ilion PD, NY State Police, MOVAC, Herkimer Fire, Fulton County Sheriff’s Department Department, Sherwood with K9 LOKI, and Mercy Flight, for all of their assistance during this incident.

