A farm that was raided by authorities for animal mistreatment was found to be harboring more animals despite a court order.

Last May, New York State Police and the Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown seized over 100 neglected animals from a "well known" pig farm in New Berlin.

Authorities also recovered more than 2 dozen animal corpses from the grounds that abut Clark Lane and Pig Farm Lane.

The Susquehanna SPCA, as well as other rescue organizations, had taken in the surviving animals to find them loving homes.

Unfortunately, not even a year after their rescue, their resources were called upon once again after it was found the farm was illegally acquiring more animals.

Authorities confirmed on March 28 that the property owner, identified as Jane Richards, violated a court order that barred her from possessing pets and livestock.

State Police and the Susquehanna SPCA quickly responded and seized two dozen animals from the grounds: 15 cats, 3 dogs, 3 cows, and a sheep.

The animals were evaluated and those in more serious condition are now receiving treatment. Thankfully, all animals are expected to survive.

A Flashback to 2024

This incident is a far cry from the devastating incident back in May 2024, where over 100 animals were in need of rescuing and rehoming. Haynes previously told WIBX that some of the animals needed to be euthanized on scene due to their condition.

Additionally, a horse passed away at local animal shelter.

"There was blatant animal cruelty," Haynes said at the time. "There were animals suffering and dying before their eyes and nobody reached out for help."

She also hinted there may have been "a mental health aspect" to why the situation grew out of control.

Besides Richards, three others were arrested and charged with the May 2024 incident: Dominick Brown, Helen Goude and Katheriena Goude.

Haynes will join WIBX later this morning to discuss the latest rescue and offer thoughts about why Richards defied a court order, as well if she now faces new charges.

Want to Help the Rescued Farm Animals?

The good news is, the community can help the SPCA rehabilitate and rehome the animals taken from the New Berlin farm. Monetary donations are greatly appreciated to help the shelter meet its financial needs.

Visit sqspca.org/donate to help now.

