You Won’t Believe Which Upstate New York College Is America’s Most Dangerous
Four colleges in New York have been named the "most dangerous" in the entire country and one of them has been ranked second-worst of all.
Move over, SUNY Morrisville, there's a new college that has claimed the title for being the most dangerous in the Empire State.
While the above ranking of unsavory college campuses depended on reviews made on the website Niche, personal injury attorneys from the Parrish Law Firm decided to make a survey of its own that relied on more concrete data.
The study pulled crime statistics -such as hate crimes, stalking, and other criminal offenses - college campuses reported between the years 2018 and 2022. Those who statistically had the highest number of reported incidents per 1,000 students topped the list and, unfortunately, several unexpected institutions from New York made the top 10.
4 of America's Most Dangerous College Campuses Are in New York
St. John's University in Manhattan and St. Bonaventure University came in seventh and eighth place, respectively.
St. Bonaventure records roughly 670 "incidents" per 1,000 students while St. John's reports 723 issues per 1,000 students. St. John's reported 53 criminal offenses between 2018 and 2022, with leading crimes being aggravated assault, theft, and arson.
Union College, which is in Schenectady, shocked with a sixth place finish on the list after the study found it suffers 740 "incidents" per 1,000 students. The school enacted nearly 1,400 cases of disciplinary actions and reported 75 arrests between 2018 and 2022.
One more New York institution made the list and landed in second place. That was Hobart and William Smith College in Geneva. That school averaged 820 "incidents" per 1,000 students.
The most prevalent crime at this school were violations of the Violence Against Women Act. Criminal acts included stalking and domestic violence. The school also reported a high instance of disciplinary action.
The most shocking thing of all is none of these colleges managed to make Niche's roundup of the state's most crime-ridden campuses.
The 5 Most Dangerous Colleges in New York State
As for the school that topped the roundup from Parrish Law Firm, that was Gallaudet University in Washington, which reported a whopping 1,110 incidents per 1,000 students.
Here's the top 10 most dangerous college campuses in America.
- Gallaudet University, Washington
- Hobart and William Smith Colleges, New York
- Chowan University, North Carolina
- Keene State College, New Hampshire
- Wofford College, South Carolina
- Union College, New York
- St. John's University, New York
- St. Bonaventure University, New York
- Colorado College, Colorado
- Central College, Iowa
