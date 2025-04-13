Upstate NY Businessman, Former Candidate Gifts POTUS Statue

Former NY-21 candidate and Upstate New York businessman Anthony Constantino delivered some excitement to President Donald Trump this weekend, a man he called 'the greatest political strategist of all time," according to a release.

Sticker Mule CEO Constantino gave President Donald Trump a gift that he says will now be a permanent fixture at the Trump International Golf Club- a seven-foot, bronze statue of President Trump, that sits atop a stone pedestal with Constantino’s name engraved on it.

“The President was in a happy, joking mood which was great to see,” said Constantino, who says he is also a member of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago. Constantino's release said he and Trump met at the monument before the President went out to play a round of golf. He says they were joined by special guests Roger Stone, who’s become an advisor and friend to Constantino, as well as Bo Loudon a friend of Barron Trump.

Constantino says the statue, named “The Defiance Monument”, is prominently placed between the Trump International clubhouse and the first hole of the 27-hole golf course. It’s prominently visible for all members to see.

Photo of Anthony Constantino and President Trump submitted through Anthony Constantino press release.

“I was shocked to be stopped by the CEO of one of my competitors, who loved the monument, and was golfing while I unveiled it. I won’t say who to protect them from the far left hate I’ve had to deal with,” said Constantino.

The unveiling of “The Defiance Monument” caps a two-day trip for Constantino that started on Friday night with dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Constantino dined with Roger Stone at a table across from the President and Elon Musk.

“It was a great night, and I have to say, I feel lucky to have Roger Stone as my tour guide to Mar-a-Lago royalty,” said Constantino.

Constantino and several other candidates hopes of becoming a becoming a congressman ended when President Trump decided to retract his nomination of Elise Stefanik as Ambassador to the United Nations, leaving her firmly secure in the 21st Congressional District, which encompasses all of Herkimer County and parts of Oneida County, including Rome. Constantino has not said if he will seek public office again in the future, although he continues to send out digital direct mail as late as this past Saturday in the form of text messages to people in the region, including Democrats, and those outside the 21st district.

