One of the rarest birds to spot in the wild was hiding in plain sight during a snow squall.

New York is home to eight different owl species. The majestic great horned owl to the adorable barred owl are among some of the most common in the wild - but only one type of owl is prized amongst bird watchers.

People will literally jump on planes or travel miles just to check out areas of a rumored spotting. Back in 2022, hundreds descended upon Washington D.C. after one landed near Union Station.

Rare Snowy Owl Moves Into Washington, DC Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images loading...

The bird in question is the snowy owl.

Heck, spotting one in the wild was a huge plot point in the 2011 movie, "The Big Year," which starred Jack Black, Steve Martin, and Owen Wilson.

Unlike Owen Wilson's character, a very lucky soul in Upstate New York happened upon one of these mythical creatures during a snowstorm.

The awesome shot featuring the bird of prey staring directly at the camera as snow serenely falls around it, was shared by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

"Maybe the cold does have its perks! This very large, rare winter visitor was spotted in upstate New York recently," the department raved and went on to explain where fans of the mighty owl could hopefully spot it in the wild.

Snowy owls are viewed as a winter visitor in New York State, with the department saying they cross into our territory to search for food when their main food sources in the Arctic, like the lemming, dwindle in numbers.

Another cool fact about snowy owls is that they are diurnal, which means they hunt in the daytime, making them one of the only kinds of owls to do so.

The photo was captured by Karen Millspaugh, who goes by @wanderwomanpics on Instagram. Millspaugh said she caught sight of the rare bird during a snowstorm.

Snowy owls tend to live around the North Pole and can winter in areas south as lower Canada and northern Maine, which is why spotting them in areas like New York and Connecticut tend to create major buzz.

This year, snowy owls have been more prevalent in the Empire State. One was seen in Brooklyn on January 6, marking the first sighting in 5 years.

That being said, keep your eyes peeled for big white birds. You just might just catch a very special sight.

