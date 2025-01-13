Upstate New York Senior Loses Over $10,000 in Phone Scam, Police Warn Community

The New Hartford Police Department is issuing a public safety announcement regarding another nasty scam that is making the rounds.

Police are urging residents, especially senior citizens, to remain vigilant against a recent phone scam that has already claimed a local victim, resulting in a loss of over $10,000 on Sunday, January 12th, 2025.

According to New Hartford Police, scammers are calling residents while posing as representatives from government agencies, utility companies, tech firms, or even as relatives in urgent need of assistance. These con artists often request money, gift cards, or sensitive personal information, with the aim of defrauding unsuspecting individuals.

As a result of this scam, police officials are warning residents and preparing them by offering the following steps to prevent this devastating scam from happening to you or the ones you love.

Never send money or gift cards over the phone. Legitimate organizations will not request these forms of payment. Hang up on suspicious calls. If the caller claims to be someone you know, verify their identity by calling them back using a trusted number. Verify claims independently. Contact the company or agency directly using official contact details, not those provided by the caller. Be wary of high-pressure tactics. Scammers often create a sense of urgency to prompt hasty decisions. Report suspicious calls. Contact the New Hartford Police or your local law enforcement agency, as well as consumer protection agencies, to report any suspicious activity. Avoid home transactions with strangers. Do not engage in any exchange where someone plans to visit your residence to collect cash or gift cards.

The New Hartford Police Department encourages residents to share this information with friends and family, particularly seniors, to help protect the community from falling victim to these deceitful tactics.

