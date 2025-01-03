Upstate New York County Telling You Where You Can Stick Your Christmas Tree

Christmas time has come and gone and we're well into the new year. Now it's time for you to start thinking about taking those holiday decorations down and getting rid of the beloved family Christmas tree. There is a solution for that if you don't want to just leave it at your curb.

The Madison County Department of Solid Waste is reminding residents of its free holiday tree disposal program. From January 2nd through February 15th, 2025, residents can drop off real holiday trees at any of the county’s four transfer stations during regular operating hours without requiring a punch card.

Your disposal will make a better impact than just letting it rot somewhere. Officials say, the trees collected will be recycled into mulch and compost, which can be used for gardens and landscaping. The department is emphasizing the importance of removing all decorations, tinsel and lights It's also important to remove them from stands before bringing trees to the stations.

For those looking to repurpose their holiday trees, there are other eco-friendly options available. Real trees can be left in yards to provide a habitat for songbirds and wildlife or used as supplementary feed for certain livestock. Residents are encouraged to check with local farmers to see if they are interested in accepting trees for feed.

Are you looking to get rid of that artificial tree? Those should not be placed in curbside recycling bins. Trees in good condition may be donated to thrift shops, but residents should confirm donation policies before dropping them off. Leaving artificial trees outside donation bins is considered illegal dumping and should be avoided.

For more information, including transfer station locations and hours, visit the Madison County Department of Solid Waste’s website at www.madisoncounty.ny.gov/.

Make your post-holiday cleanup eco-friendly by taking advantage of these recycling and reuse options provided by Madison County.

