Upstate Man Arrested after Scuffle, Trooper Suffers Fractured Ankle

A New York State Trooper attempting to apprehend an Upstate New York man wanted on a warrant issued in Onondaga County, suffered injuries including a fractured ankle according to Troopers.

Police say, on March 31, 2025, at approximately 6:51 p.m., State Police from North Syracuse were assisting the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office at 3800 New Court Avenue in the Town of Dewitt, apprehending a man wanted onon an active probation warrant. While attempting to take 52-year-old David M. O’Brien of Dewitt into custody, O’Brien physically resisted and became combative, resulting in a struggle.

Troopers and Deputies were ultimately able to gain control and take O’Brien into custody. Police say, during the altercation, a Trooper assigned to SP North Syracuse, sustained a fractured ankle and was transported to University Hospital in Syracuse for treatment.

Police say, O’Brien was charged with the following:

•Assault in the 2nd degree – Police Officer (Class C felony)

•Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd degree (Class A misdemeanor)

•Resisting Arrest (Class A misdemeanor)

Following processing at State Police headquarters in North Syracuse, Troopers say O'Brien remained uncooperative and combative. He was transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center pending arraignment.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

