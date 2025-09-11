Police have released the arrest information regarding a robbery in Syracuse and a chase on the New York Stat Thruway, that ended near Utica.

An intense search involving a stolen vehicle, a thruway chase, and three fleeing suspects failing to comply with New York State Troopers, forced the Whitesboro School District to institute a Building Lockout on Tuesday. All after school activities have been cancelled, but Whitesboro school officials say police now have the there men in custody, according to a district-wide app alert. According to Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol, his department was assisting New York State Police in the search for three suspects who led police on a chase, and then exited their vehicle in the Marcy area causing a major police response and the Whitesboro School District to go on Building Lockout, police say.

911 Report: Oneida County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police (Remsen), New York State Police (Marcy), New York Mills Police Department, New York State Police (Oneida), Whitestown Police Department, NY State Environmental Conservation Police, Whitesboro Police Department, New York State Police (Sylvan Beach), New York State Police (Lee)

Troopers say, a group of individuals, all dressed in black and gray clothing and wearing surgical masks, entered the store and stole men’s merchandise. Troopers say, no weapons were displayed and the suspects fled in multiple vehicles.

Syracuse Police initially pursued two of the suspect vehicles before discontinuing the chase. A short time later, State Police located one of the vehicles and pursued it eastbound on the New York State Thruway (I-90) in the city of Oneida, where it crashed. The sole occupant sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken into custody, police say.

Following the investigation, the following individuals were charged by State Police:

2023 Hyundai Tucson – operator of abandoned/stolen vehicle on State Route 291 town of Marcy

Male juvenile, age 17, from Utica, NY

•Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd degree (D felony)

•Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th degree (E felony)

•Criminal Mischief 2nd degree (D felony)

•Reckless Endangerment 2nd degree (A misdemeanor)

•Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd degree (A misdemeanor)

•Reckless Driving (misdemeanor)

•Numerous traffic violations including speeding in a posted work zone

The juvenile was arraigned virtually via Onondaga Family Court and released from SP North Syracuse.

Passenger:

Osman U. Borrow, age 20, from Utica, NY

•Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd degree (D felony)

•Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th degree (E felony)

•Criminal Mischief 2nd degree (D felony)

Borrow was transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center to await CAP Court arraignment.

Passenger:

Male juvenile, age 18, from Utica, NY

•Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd degree (D felony)

•Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th degree (E felony)

•Criminal Mischief 2nd degree (D felony)

The juvenile was transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center to await CAP Court arraignment.

Another juvenile was involved in an accident while fleeing from police.

Troopers say, a 2015 Honda Civic was confirmed stolen out of the city of Utica. While being pursued on the New York State Thruway (I-90), troopers observed the Honda enter the median, cross back over both lanes of travel, and collide with a tree.

The sole occupant/operator, a male juvenile, age 18, from Utica, NY, was transported from the scene to Upstate Hospital by Greater Lenox Ambulance. After being released from the hospital, he was transported to SP North Syracuse for processing and charged:

•Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd degree (D felony)

•Criminal Mischief 2nd degree (D felony)

•Reckless Endangerment 2nd degree (A misdemeanor)

•Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd degree (A misdemeanor)

•Reckless Driving (misdemeanor)

•Motor Vehicle License Violation: No License

•Failed to Yield to an Emergency Vehicle

•Speeding (including in a posted work zone)

•Moved from Lane Unsafely

The juvenile was transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center to await CAP Court arraignment.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from school and police reports. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

