UPD Seeks Help Locating Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and the Utica Police Department are asking for people to assist them in locating this week's Wanted Person of the Week.
According to UPD Officer Stan Fernald, police are searching for 26-year-old Diemtri H. Silvagnoli of Utica on criminal contempt charges. Fernald says that Silvagnoli is wanted in regards to an arrest warrant for Criminal Contempt in the first degree, stemming from a domestic incident that occurred in Utica in July of 2022. He is also wanted for an open bench warrant for Criminal Contempt in the first degree, stemming from a domestic incident that occurred back in October of 2021.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Name: Diemtri H. Silvagnoli
DOB: 26
Location: City of Utica
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Silvagnoli, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
