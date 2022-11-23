UPD Make 2nd Arrest in ‘Free Ride’ Shooting That Left Man Paralyzed
Utica Police believe they have arrested the gunman involved in a shooting earlier this month that left the victim paralyzed.
Cops say they had information that the suspect in the case was at a location on Jefferson Avenue. After conducting surveillance on the location, police say they saw that suspect, Abdirhin Mohamed, exit the home, get into a vehicle and drive off.
That vehicle was pulled over a short time later and Mohamed was taken into custody. The 19-yer-old is charged with Attempted Robbery in the first-degree, Assault in the first-degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second-degree.
Police believe Mohamed, Hicks and another person were leaving a party that night and received a ride to the 800 block of Bleecker Street. However, once they arrived, the group began hitting the driver and a front seat passenger in an attempt to rob them. At some point, one of the victim's was shot in the back and is now paralyzed, police said, and it is believed Mohamed is the one who pulled the trigger.
Earlier this week, Utica police arrested and charged 20-year-old Tahjer Hicks with Robbery in the first-degree and Assault in the first-degree in connection to the November 12 shooting.
In announcing the arrest on Facebook, UPD also asked that you keep the victim in your thoughts and prayers:
"According to the medical assessments thus far, it appears that the paralysis is likely permanent. We ask that you keep him in your thoughts and prayers as he and his family navigate this very difficult time."
