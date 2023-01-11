UPD Investigating Homicide on Eagle Street

Authorities remain on the scene at a home on Eagle Street in Utica as police investigate a homicide.

Details of the incident haven't been released as of this posting, but an update is expected later today. A neighbor reported to WIBX seeing a blue tarp covering a body on the porch of a home.

Check back for updates as WIBX will provide additional information as it become available.

