Upcoming Weather Will Be Warmer, But Cold Nights and Days Will Trickle In
We're currently experiencing some relief to the colder temperatures here over the next 24-hours, but closer temperatures are set to return - off and on. The fact is, we will be experiencing warmer temperatures on Monday, but colder days followed by warmer days seem to be the trend for the last week of January.
While Monday, temperatures are expected to go above 35 degrees, colder temps are in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, you can expect a bit of a roller coaster ride over the next several days.
Here's the upcoming forecast:
Monday, Mostly Sunny with a high of 35
Tuesday, Scatter snow showers, high 27
Wednesday, Snow with a high of 33
Thursday, Mostly Cloudy with a high of 27 degrees
Friday, A mixture of snow and rain, with a high of 37
Saturday, Colder, clear and 19.
Sunday, Snow showers, with a high of 27 degrees.
Monday, Snow showers, high 34.
