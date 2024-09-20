Unsubstantiated Threats At Upstate NY School on Social Media

Police in New Hartford are dealing with false information on social media that mentioned "school shooting" which created deep concerns within the community.

NHPD Chief Ron Fontaine said, "The New Hartford Police Department has been made aware of unsubstantiated comments circulating via social media and text messaging amongst New Hartford School Students in which a school shooting is mentioned. There was no specific time or school mentioned in the comments. Out of an abundance of caution The New Hartford Police Department has supplemented our daily deployment of Uniformed School Safety Officers, who are present at each of our schools daily, by deploying additional officers around school campuses."

Fontaine said that Investigators with the New Hartford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division have been assigned to investigate this matter further and are present in the schools at this time. He said, "Investigators will be working towards ascertaining the identity of the source of these comments that have been circulating."

"It is very important to note that at this time we have identified significant inconsistencies and some false information with respect to the information that was reported to us initially, leading us to suspect that the comments made are not posing any credible threat to The New Hartford Schools. Nonetheless we will continue to investigate this matter. If and when possible, criminal charges may be filed against those responsible. We urge all parents to monitor the social media use of your child for a variety of reasons pertaining to the safe use of social media," said Fontaine.

Fontaine addd that Town Government Officials and School District Officials in New Hartford have been made aware of the situation and have been in constant communication with the New Hartford Police Department from the start of the incident and investigation.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any information about the incident in New Hartford, contact police or call Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

