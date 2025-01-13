Unidentified Man in Critical Condition After Being Struck by Gunfire in Utica

Utica Police are continuing to deal with the plight of gun violence as we are only a couple weeks into the new year. They are currently investigating a "shots fired" incident that occurred over at the end of last week in the city.

Police say a man is in critical condition following the shooting incident on Dewitt Street that led to a car crashing into a building on Erie Street late Thursday morning. At approximately 11:50 AM, Utica Police units were dispatched after the newly acquired ShotSpotter technology alerted authorities to multiple gunshots in the area.

Upon arrival, police say they found a vehicle that had collided with a building. Inside the vehicle, a male driver was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency medical assistance was immediately requested and the Utica Fire Department responded swiftly. The injured man was transported to Wynn Hospital, where medical personnel provided critical care. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later airlifted to a hospital in Syracuse for advanced treatment. His current condition remains undisclosed. The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

The Utica Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is actively investigating the incident. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be provided to the Utica Police Department MCU at (315) 223-3550. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers via their website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or using the P3 Tips mobile app.

Police continue to appeal to the community for assistance as they work to uncover details surrounding the shooting.

