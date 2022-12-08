New Hartford Police are looking for answers after a 30-year-old woman was found critically injured, lying in the road in New Harford. More than a week later, with the unidentified woman now in the Intensive Care Unit, police are still unsure what happened.

The victim, whose identity is known to police but is not being publicly released at this time, was seen by a passerby lying in the road on Elm Street sometime around 10:00 p.m. on the night of Wednesday, November 30.

She was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center where she's been hospitalized ever since, police said. When asked by WIBX 950 for clarification on the circumstances surrounding her injuries - whether it appeared to be a hit and run accident, an assault, or something else - New Hartford Police Chief Ronald Fontaine said it was still under investigation.

Fontaine also said because of the severity of her injuries, she is 'unable to provide any further information on this incident.'

The victim was found on Elm Street in the New Hartford, near Brooks Lane. Anyone with information, or who may have security camera footage that could help in the investigation, is asked to contact the New Hartford Police Criminal Investigation Division at 315-724-7111.

