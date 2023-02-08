U.S. Marshals Arrest Alleged Hudson Valley Rapist in Rome

The United States Marshals Office's Utica Division has arrested a Columbia County man this week who was wanted on four counts of raping a child under the age of 11.

Marshals reported the arrest of Jamel Brandow on several charges following a surveillance at a Rome, NY motel. Law Enforcement claims they were contacted on Monday by the Hudson Police Department which requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals to locate and arrest Brandow. According to information provided by police, Brandow was believed to be in the Oneida County region. Task force members immediately conducted an intense investigation and surveillance, and located Brandow at a local hotel in Rome.

“This case serves as a great example of law enforcement professionals spanning across multiple jurisdictions, working together to rid our community from those who commit crimes against children,” said David McNulty, U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of New York.

Brandow was transported to the Utica Police Department awaiting the arrival of detectives from the Hudson Police Department.

The NY/NJ U.S. Marshal's Utica Division is composed of several different agencies throughout Oneida County, including the Utica Police Department, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Oneida County Probation Department, New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Law enforcement urges people in the area to submit tips to authorities if they have any information regarding fugitives in the area. Tips can be submitted anonymously to the U.S. Marshals office or through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.

