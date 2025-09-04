Complicated Domestic Case Gets Two Men Arrested on Several Charges

Utica Police arrested two city men following a bizarre domestic incident on Saturday, September 3, on the 800 block of Jay Street in the city, involving multiple people and children.

According to Police, upon arrival they were met by multiple parties, some of whom had various injuries as a result of the altercation. It was ultimately determined that this incident stemmed from on-going domestic related issues between a male and a female.

On Saturday, a physical altercation ensued between 31-year-old Elijah Mitchell of Utica, and 40-year-old Duane Floyd, also of Utica. During the altercation, police say Floyd threw Mitchell to the ground and began to choke him until he lost consciousness. Additionally, while Mitchell was on the ground, Floyd allegedly began to kick and punch him repeatedly. Police say, Mitchell’s current girlfriend witnessed the violence, and in an effort to help him she attempted to get on top of him and shield his body from the assault. At that time she too was struck multiple times by Floyd, according to police.

Through the investigation it was also learned that on August 11th, 2025 a domestic incident had occurred between Mitchell, his children’s mother, and Floyd. On that date a visitation with the children was planned, but during the course of it, an argument ensued between Mitchell, Floyd, and the mother of the children.

Witnesses stated that Mitchell grabbed a bat and attempted to strike Floyd and the female. Police say Floyd and the female then attempted to leave in a vehicle, but Mitchell followed, ultimately striking the vehicle and breaking one of the windows with the children inside. On that date, warrants were filed against Mitchell related to the incident as he was not on scene at the time of Police response.

Police say, after each respective party was transported, and then later released from the hospital on September 3, the following charges were levied:

Duane Floyd: Strangulation in the second degree Assault in the third degree Harassment in the second degree

Elijah Mitchell: Warrants: Menacing in the second degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree Endangering the welfare of a child x3

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So. The now-famous Utica Chicken Riggies recipe has taken on a life of its own. The dish is now found well outside the Utica-Rome area and it's getting more and more popular as word spreads around the northeast. While there are many variations of the dish today, there's still only one original recipe. So, who created the first "Riggies" recipe and where did it really originate. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler

Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights Show in Adirondacks Shane Muckey captured stunning pictures of the Northern Lights in the Adirondacks. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams