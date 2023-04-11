Two Arrested After Conservation Cop Observes Fishy Gun Possession

NYS Environmental Conservation Police normally deal with crimes against conservation law in New York, but an off-duty member of the NYSEC Police noticed something suspicious while leaving the Oneida Walmart.

The officer was leaving Walmart and walking to his personal vehicle when he noticed a vehicle parked next to him occupied by two males, one of whom was holding a silver handgun and magazines on his lap. As the vehicle began to leave, the off-duty officer obtained the plate number and contacted Oneida Police.

The officer's 911 call to Oneida City Police Officer Sarah Paul led to the discovery that the vehicle had been reported stolen to the Oneida National Police and a “be on the lookout” was issued for the vehicle and the occupants. Oneida City Police Officer Tom Lenning alerted patrols that he may have dealt with one of the suspects at Walmart Plaza in Oneida earlier in the day and suggested having patrols check an address on Genesee Street in the village of Chittenango for the vehicle.

Trooper Michael Petrie, who was in the area, responded to the address and observed the stolen vehicle parked in the driveway with one of the suspects inside the vehicle and the other suspect standing outside the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, Trooper Petrie located a semiautomatic .380 pistol. As officers arrived on the scene to assist Troopers, they ultimately located the silver Remington 1911 semiautomatic pistol inside Carlisle’s apartment, which was initially observed inside the vehicle by the off-duty Conservation Trooper.

Troopers ultimately arrested 52-year-old Robert M. Mothersell Jr., of 508 Wolf Street Syracuse and 46-year-old Daniel J. Carlisle of 211 East Genesee Street in Chittenango.

Troopers charged Motherwell with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree, a Class C felony, Unauthorized Use of a Motor-Vehicle in the 3rd degree, a class A-misdemeanor, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree, a class A-misdemeanor.

Troopers also charged Carlisle. with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree, a class C felony.

Mothersell and Carlisle were arraigned and remanded to the Madison County Jail without bail.

State Police were assisted at the scene by Oneida City Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Environmental Conservation Police, Chittenango Police Department, and the Oneida Nation Police.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

