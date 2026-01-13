Emergency Crews Respond to Turning Stone Construction Accident
Emergency crews responded to the Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday following what is being called an industrial accident.
Witnesses say the accident happened at the construction site of the Turning Stone's expansion, specifically the new Crescent Hotel in Verona.
Oneida County 911:
Very few details are currently available but witnesses say it looks as if a crane had tipped over and ambulances are lined up at the construction site. Reports say at least 5 people have been injured.
The Turning Stone released the following statement:
We are aware of an incident that occurred earlier today at a construction site on our campus involving multiple injuries.
Emergency responders are on the scene, and we are working closely with emergency personnel to support their response.
We will provide additional information when it becomes available.
Check back for updates.
