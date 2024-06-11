Upstate New York Entertainment Destination Named One of the Best Places to Work

The largest employer in Oneida County has just been named one of the best places to work for 2024. The tourist destination in Verona employs a team of over 5,000 people in various aspects of the business including casino, golf courses and other entities.

The most recent honor was bestowed upon the Oneida Indian Nation by CNY Business Journal. According to a release from the Oneida Indian Nation, the recognition and ultimate deciding factor in honoring Turning Stone Enterprises was due to a number of factors. The statement says,

This honor recognizes the organization’s long-time commitment to establishing itself as a workplace of choice in Central New York with initiatives that include innovative team member housing, market-leading pay and benefits, paid on-the-job training and the creation of new opportunities for career advancement with the continuous growth and diversification of the Oneida Indian Nation’s enterprises.

For years, the Oneida Indian Nation has done all it could to continue to live up to their reputation as the best and biggest employer in Oneida County. The 5,000 workers employed by the nation work in hotels, restaurants, gaming, golf, spas, convenience stores and more. With the addition of a new venture, Verona Collective, there are even more employment opportunities in the realm of legal, recreational marijuana.

Ray Halbritter is the Oneida Nation Representative and CEO of Turning Stone Enterprises. Halbritter says,

We are honored to be recognized by CNY Business Journal as one of the Best Places to Work in Central New York. Our team members have played an essential role in the growth and success of our enterprises, and we are committed to recognizing their contributions in every way possible, from taking an innovative approach to benefits to creating new opportunities to help them grow lifetime careers with us.

With the largest expansion of the Turning Stone operation in two decades well underway, there are going to be even more employment opportunities for people in Oneida County and beyond. Congratulations to the Oneida Nation for this huge accomplishment.

10 Thrilling Things to Do in Upstate New York This Summer Gallery Credit: Megan