Turning Stone Accepting Reservations for New Crescent Hotel

Turning Stone Resort Casino is officially opening the booking window for its next major expansion.

The resort announced Tuesday that reservations are now available for The Crescent Hotel, its highly anticipated new property set to open June 29, 2026. The opening will also debut Salt Seafood & Raw Bar, a new fine-dining restaurant, as part of the $370 million Turning Stone Evolution project.

The Crescent Hotel will become the resort’s fourth hotel on the main campus, featuring 258 upscale guest rooms and suites. The hotel includes a dedicated entrance and check-in, along with indoor access to the gaming floor, restaurants, the Event Center, Showroom, and the soon-to-open Grand Expo.

Salt Seafood & Raw Bar will occupy the entire seventh floor of The Crescent and is being billed as a dining experience unlike anything else in Upstate New York. The restaurant will feature a full raw bar, floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic views of the surrounding landscape, heated outdoor terraces for three-season dining, and private rooms for special events and small gatherings.

Another major piece of the expansion, The Grand Expo, is scheduled to open Labor Day Weekend 2026. The facility will add 200,000 square feet of modern meeting and event space, including two large ballrooms and an outdoor terrace capable of hosting nearly 2,000 guests. Turning Stone officials say conferences and events are already booked for late summer 2026.

Oneida Indian Nation Representative and Turning Stone Enterprises CEO Ray Halbritter says the project "reflects more than three decades of growth and long-term vision for the resort."

Originally planned for completion in 2027, the Turning Stone Evolution also includes a new 1,600-space parking garage and an on-site medical center. The project has created 3,500 construction-related jobs and awarded more than 90 subcontractor contracts, the majority going to New York State businesses.

Construction of the Crescent Hotel at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona, NY. Photos courtesy of TSRC.

