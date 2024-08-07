Looks like more remnants from another hurricane will roar into Central New York. Here's the current timeline of events.

With the lessons from Hurricane Beryl fresh in her mind, Governor Kathy Hochul is taking zero chances now that Tropical Cyclone Debby is bearing down on the state.

However, this oncoming storm system appears to be a bigger threat because it's being preceded by several days of intense rainfall.

Parts of New York State were drenched overnight, August 6, with some areas receiving over 4 inches of rain. Areas like New York City, Long Island and the lower Hudson Valley reportedly experienced rainfall rates as hard as two inches per hour.

“New York is no stranger to extreme weather and the potential danger of flash flooding,” Governor Hochul said. “My administration is monitoring closely and deploying resources to keep New Yorkers safe, and I encourage everyone to remain vigilant and watch the forecast closely over the next several days.”

Now all eyes are on the remnants of Hurricane Debby, which weakened into a tropical cyclone after dumping heavy rain over Georgia. This storm produced prolific rainfall, with parts of Florida being flooded by 19 inches of rainfall.

Why Hochul and other state leaders are on high alert is because the storm is heading back out to sea, where it will be able to absorb moisture from the Atlantic Ocean and regain strength.

Hurricane Beryl Lashes Over Jamaica Joe Raedle/Getty Images loading...

According to ABC News, Debby is expected to make a second landfall around Thursday morning and slam Wilmington, NC, with 60 mph winds and heavy rainfall.

Current projections say Central New York will be hit by Debby's remnants by Friday night. The storm will first strike lower New York and the Hudson Valley area, bringing heavy rainfall and 35 mph winds.

The National Weather Service has updated its Hazardous Weather Outlook and warned:

There is the potential for heavy rainfall and areas of flooding Friday into Saturday as tropical moisture associated with Debby is drawn northward toward the area.

The system will continue meandering north without losing strength, and blow out of our region by Saturday afternoon. We could also see winds up to 35 mph winds and heavy rain.

However, with our already soggy ground due to the storms and rain showers over the past few days, this is raising alarm about water runoff and erosion.

The National Weather Service warns CNY faces a moderate risk of receiving excessive rainfall amounts on Friday. The area also faces an elevated risk of flash flooding on Saturday.

Tropical Storm Debby Brings Soaking Rains To The Southeast Megan Varner/Getty Images loading...

Due to this, motorists are advised to avoid areas prone to flooding and abide by the "turn around, don't drown" mantra should conditions deteriorate.

Multiple state leaders and weather officials say flooded streets can be some of the most treacherous hazards after heavy rainfall since it is never clear what is beneath the water - such as large debris.

Roads can also be secretly washed out or even can have strong currents if close to other bodies of water.

It is said six inches of water is enough to knock an adult over, and two feet is enough to sweep away most vehicles - including trucks.

Tropical Storm Debby Brings Soaking Rains To The Southeast Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images loading...

In all, Debby's path could very well shift because she is still far enough away from New York for the "cone of uncertainty" to shift in our favor. However, all residents should remind themselves about the dangers of flooded roadways and prepare for potentially nasty weather later this week.

Townsquare Media will continue monitoring Debby and update you should anything change in the forecast.

