Troopers: Upstate New York Man Accused of Stealing $50K RV

New York State Police in Brunswick have arrested a Mechanicville man in regards to a stolen recreational vehicle (RV), police say.

Troopers report following an investigation dating back to this past summer, they arrested 50-year-old Andrew F. Castle on charges of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the second degree.

Troopers received a complaint on August 25, 2023, at about 2:30 p.m., that a Recreational Vehicle (RV) valued at over $50,000 had been missing from an RV dealership in Clifton Park, NY since July. Troopers say, the stolen RV was located in Schaghticoke, NY in Rensselaer County, and following the State Police investigation, it was determined Castle was in possession of the recreational vehicle. The vehicle was seized and returned to the rightful owner.

Troopers say, Castle surrendered himself to State Police in Brunswick for processing. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Schaghticoke Town Court on October 2, 2023, and released.

Mechanicville is located in the eastern portion of Saratoga County, in Upstate New York.

"A recreational vehicle, often abbreviated as RV, is a motor vehicle or trailer that includes living quarters designed for accommodation. Types of RVs include motorhomes, camper-vans, coaches, caravans (also known as travel trailers and camper trailers), fifth-wheel trailers, popup campers, and truck campers," according to Wikipedia. An average RV can cost upwards of $400,000, or even more if it's considered a luxury RV.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

