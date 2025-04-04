Troopers: Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest in Upstate NY

A routine traffic stop in Upstate New York has led to several charges including false impersonation and narcotics charges, according to New York State Police.

Troopers say, in the early morning hours of Friday, April 4, 2025, at about 4:04 a.m., Troopers stopped a vehicle on East Main Street in Fonda, NY, for a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation. The driver, who was later identified as 45-year-old Alexander Rivera of Amsterdam, provided false identifying information, according to police records. Troopers say, Rivera was later determined to have an active warrant for his arrest and was then taken into custody, and the passenger was identified as 37-year-old Amanda Giblin of Fonda. The investigation located felony narcotics among Giblin’s personal belongings, police say, and she was also arrested. A further search of the vehicle discovered drug paraphernalia and more than 70 grams of a substance that field tested positive for the presence of cocaine, according to Troopers.

State Police then arrested Alexander Rivera, 45, of Amsterdam, NY, for:

◦Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree

◦Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the fifth degree

◦Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree

◦False Personation

◦Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the second degree

◦Multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law violations

Amanda Giblin, 37, of Fonda, NY, was also arrested for:

◦Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the fifth degree

◦Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree

Rivera and Giblin were both transported to SP Fonda for processing. Both were then arraigned at the Mohawk Town Court. Giblin was released on her own recognizance, and Rivera was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility without bail.

LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo? Stacker used Getty Images to compile photos of beloved actors from when they were children. How many can you guess from their childhood picture alone? Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S. Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Stacker