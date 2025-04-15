What would you do if at lunchtime one day you heard a noise in your kitchen and you investigated only to find a woman you don't know standing there inside your home? That's exactly what happened, according to a Brookfield resident who says they were shocked to see this person standing in their kitchen.

New York State Police sat, on April 12, 2025, the Troopers responded to a report of a trespass that occurred at a residence on Forks Road in the town of Brookfield, in Madison County.

According to the resident, the incident occurred on April 10, 2025, at approximately 12:00 p.m.. The individual stated he was alone in his residence when he heard a noise coming from the kitchen. Upon investigating, he discovered an unknown woman standing inside. Troopers say, the woman was instructed to leave the residence, and she complied without incident. The homeowner then contacted New York State Police.

Following an investigation, State Police identified the suspect as 54-year-old Rachel Deboer of West Winfield, NY. Troopers responded to Deboer’s residence and attempted to take her into custody. Troopers say, Deboer resisted arrest but was ultimately taken into custody without further incident.

Deboer was transported to State Police headquarters in Morrisville, where she was charged with the following:

◦Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

◦Resisting Arrest (Class A Misdemeanor)

Deboer was later transported to the Madison County Jail pending arraignment.

State Police say the investigation into the incident is continuing.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo? Stacker used Getty Images to compile photos of beloved actors from when they were children. How many can you guess from their childhood picture alone? Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S. Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Stacker