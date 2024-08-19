Troopers Confirm Rome Arrest Was a Domestic Violence Case

New York State Police have confirmed that an August 11th arrest of a Blossvale man, stemmed from a domestic violence case they were called to.

Police arrested 40-year-old Michael A. Perron on the following charges:

Robbery 3rd degree (class “D” felony)

Criminal Mischief 3rd degree (class “E” felony)

Grand Larceny 4th degree (class “E” felony)

Menacing 3rd degree (class “B” misdemeanor)

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle 3rd degree (class “A” misdemeanor)

(2) counts - Endangering the Welfare of a Child (class “A” misdemeanor)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree (class “A” misdemeanor)

Harassment 2nd degree (violation)

Troopers say, Peron was arrested following an investigation that began on August 9, 2024, after he allegedly menaced a female victim, forcibly took her cell phone damaging it, and pushed the victim while two infant children was on her lap.

Police say, the next morning on August 10th, Perron took the victim's vehicle without permission and left the residence. The victim was able to contact State Police who responded to the residence and interviewed her. During the investigation, the victim turned over an illegal rifle belonging to Perron, that Troopers say was not used during the previous domestic dispute.

State Police located Perron on August 11th, 2024, at his residence with an arrest warrant. Perron was processed at State Police in Lee and held at the Oneida County Jail pending arraignment on Monday, August 12, 2024, at CAP Court.

