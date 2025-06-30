Police Arrest Man After Abandoned Dog Nearly Starves to Death
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office arrested a local man on charges that he allegedly abandoned a dog that was found near death without food and water.
According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, on Friday, May 30th, 2025 at around 10:45 a.m., Patrol Deputies were called to the area of Whittaker Road near Trenton Road in the Town of Trenton for a loose dog complaint. The dog was found to be suffering from severe dehydration and in urgent need of medical treatment. The dog had been left without food, water, or shelter and was visibly distressed when located by deputies.
Deputies investigate the case and ultimately arrested 41-year-old Isidro Rosado of Utica, who they say abandoned his dog at this location. On June 29th, 2025, Road Patrol Deputies located Rosado at his residence and he was arrested for one count of abandonment of an animal and one count of Torture/Injuring/Not feeding animals, both unclassified misdemeanors. Rosado is to appear in Trenton Town Court at a later date.
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office was assisted throughout this investigation by members of the Rome Humane Society, Deerfield Dog Warden, Anita's Steven's Swan Humane Society, and good samaritans who had stopped when the original call came in.
