Tragic Accident Claims the Life of a 5-Year-Old Child in Upstate New York

New York State Police have announced a devastating accident that has an Upstate New York town in shock. This tragic incident claimed the life of a five-year-old boy on Sunday afternoon in Lewis County.

New York State Police released details of the accident Monday. Officials say at approximately 1:35 p.m. on January 26, 2025, troopers responded to a call on Second Road, where they found 5-year-old Silas J. Moser of Carthage, NY, unconscious in a barn. According to authorities, the young boy had become trapped under a fallen hay bale.

Emergency responders from Beaver Falls Ambulance arrived on the scene and administered life-saving measures. Moser was transported to Lewis County Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased, according to troopers.

A preliminary investigation suggests the hay bale accidentally fell on Moser, trapping him underneath. State Police say an autopsy is scheduled to be conducted to determine the official cause of death.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, as authorities work to piece together the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. There are very few details being provided by State Police at this time. We will provide more details as they become available, if more are released. This heartbreaking loss has deeply affected the local community, and condolences are pouring in for Moser’s family.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact State Police. Prayers and thoughts continue to go out to the family of young Silas during this tremendously difficult time. There is no greater tragedy for a parent to have to endure the loss of a child.

