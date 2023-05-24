Tractor Trailer Barrels By House, Crashes In Upstate NY Creek

A tractor trailer had to be towed out of an Upstate New York creek after narrowly missing a house.

The truck had just come down a steep hill on Red Hill Road in Chadwicks and crossed over Oneida Street before passing the residence below and crashing into the Sauquoit Creek, officials said. Wednesday afternoon's crash left the driver of the rig injured. The driver was transported via ambulance to an area hospital with injuries not considered life threatening, Willowvale Fire Chief Noel Ames said.

The truck passed by this home on Oneida Street before taking down a wooden fence and continuing in the creek.

This home (above photo) at 3550 Oneida Street did not sustain any structural damage, but Ames said a wooden fence in the backyard was leveled by the tractor trailer before the rig continued into the creek.

It was unclear if the truck's brakes had failed, or what may have caused the driver to lose control. The truck is affiliated with Estes LTL Freight Shipping based in East Syracuse, officials said.

The rig had been traveling down this hill on Red Hill Road just prior to the accident, officials said.

The accident remains under investigation.

A stretch of Oneida Street surrounding the accident scene will be closed for part of the afternoon after crews work to remove the truck from the creek.

Officials assess the scene after truck crashes into Sauquoit Creek off Oneida Street in Chadwicks.

