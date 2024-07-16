Tornado Reportedly Strikes Rome, State of Emergency Declared

The City of Rome is under a state of emergency after suffering intense tornado damage. According to initial reports, several historic buildings and cars have been destroyed.

Central New York was once again impacted by an outbreak of severe thunderstorms, which were strong enough to produce several tornadoes.

One of these tornadoes impacted Rome, with the National Weather Service in Binghamton writing, "At 3:31 PM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Rome, moving east at 35 mph." A State of Emergency has since been declared and residents are urged to keep off the roads due to the extensive damage.

Initial reports say the steeple of St. Mary's Church was demolished during the severe weather and listeners of this station provided this photo.

The National Weather Service says the storm produced flying debris and was strong enough to level mobile homes and cause damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles.

According to listener Chance Porter, a car erupted in flames and the windows of their building burst when the storm system passed through.

A residential building also sustained damage during the outbreak, according to listener Nick Grimaldi, who submitted these photos.

A car was also found flipped on its roof nearby, according to Grimaldi.

Listener Sharon Ackerman also snapped a different angle of the same car that was flipped on its roof.

More reports from the area said a B-52 at Griffis was blown off its pad, according to this photo from Sharon Ackerman.

Ms. Ackerman also submitted this photo of a business across from the Rome Capitol Theater that was demolished by the storm.

Rome Police are telling residents to stay off the road and that there shall be no unnecessary travel until the damage is cleared.

It has been a frightful summer so far in Central New York, with a historic number of tornadoes impacting areas across New York State. WIBX's Bill Keeler will hold an in-depth discussion about the severe weather during his morning show on Wednesday, July 17.

Should you have storm damage photos, please submit them via the station app below.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. This report will be updated once we hear more from local authorities, political leaders, and the National Weather Service.

