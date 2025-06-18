While the news may be shocking to some, more Americans are flocking to New York State.

The Empire State recorded the second smallest population decline in America due to the number of people moving in from California, Florida, and Texas alone.

There are several reasons behind these cross-continental moves. New York is a beautiful state that experiences the best of all four seasons - from snow kissed mountaintops to sparkling beaches in the summer.

In addition, New York has some of the best colleges and universities in the nation. The state's high school scene is also a top performer in the country.

Among New York's strongest features, however, is its safety. The Empire State is home to some of the safest cities and hometowns in America.

While this news is great for the state's economy, it has had the negative consequence of squeezing the housing market. A recent report found home prices in 24 neighborhoods have doubled in price.

This is all contributing to the downside of living in New York - it is one of the most expensive states in the country.

Adding fuel to that finding is a new U.S. News and World Report, which recently released its roundup of the best places to live.

When it came to categorizing the most expensive places to call home in 2025-2026, two cities in New York made the top 10.

Based on average rental, housing, and mortgage costs, America's 10th most expensive city was New York City.

Median home value: $729,136

Median monthly rent: $1,582

Median household income: $78,477

Population: 8,301,314

Higher up the list and snugly within the top 5 was Spring Valley, which is officially the fourth most-expensive city in America.

Median home value: $341,817

Median monthly rent: $1,443

Median household income: $56,163

Population: 34,451

Both cities were also rated on their commute times, with those in the Big Apple idling about 37 minutes in traffic while Spring Valley residents are in the car for about 22 minutes.

Despite these not-so-great numbers, New York has long ways to go before catching up with California - which practically dominated the list of America's most expensive cities.

The Golden State had 18 cities making up the top 25, with Newport Beach claiming the top spot this year with median home values over $2.3 million, average rent at about $2,500 and median household incomes hovering at $157,000.

For those who have their heart set on moving to New York, here are some areas that give you more bang for your buck.

The 10 Cheapest Counties To Live in New York State.

