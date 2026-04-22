Thefts, Break-Ins Hit Boonville Youth Baseball Facility

Boonville Police are investigating a string of overnight thefts and break-ins at the Boonville BYAA facility on Line Drive, where thieves targeted equipment used to maintain the youth baseball complex.

Police say the incidents happened over two nights, April 19 through April 21. In the first case, someone removed three keys from motorized maintenance equipment at the park. By the next night, things escalated. The clubhouse was forced open, the door damaged, and several items were taken.

Here’s what was reported stolen from the clubhouse:

•Milwaukee M18 Cordless Leaf Blower Kit

•Milwaukee M18 High Output XC 6.0 Battery

•Bolt Cutter 24L BC-24

•Manual battery charger

That same timeframe, investigators say a contractor’s trailer parked on the property was also broken into. A significant amount of tools and equipment were taken, much of them new.

Items reported stolen from the trailer include:

•20 DeWalt batteries

•11 Milwaukee batteries

•1 Skil saw, 10 ¼-inch cut, with batteries, new

•1 Skil saw, worm gear drive, new

•1 DeWalt ½-inch impact tool

•2 Milwaukee impact tools

•2 Milwaukee finish nailers

•1 Milwaukee Sawzall

•1 DeWalt battery tin nibbler

•1 Milwaukee multi-tool

•1 Honda 2000-watt generator

“This park is run by volunteers and serves the kids in our community. They operate on a limited budget, so losses like this hit hard,” said Boonville Police Chief Dave Olney, who is asking for the public’s help as the investigation continues.

Because of the incidents, security cameras are now being installed at the facility.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen something or has information to call the Boonville Police Department at 315-338-2888. If no one answers, callers can leave a message. Tips can also be emailed to police@villageofboonvilleny.com, and all information can be kept confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Boonville Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

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