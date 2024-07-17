Today is the Most Boring Day of the Year in America

It happens every summer. Even in the midst of all there is to do outdoors, today marks the most boring day in America. It is an anomaly that happens only once a year and it can make for one long day.

What am I talking about? This is the only day of the year where there is no major sporting event televised or otherwise for sports fan to observe. In the heart of summer Major League Baseball is the only sport that is midseason, other than NASCAR which runs on Sundays. For 364 days you can count on something being televised for entertainment and enjoyment, but not today.

This happens as a result of the All-Star break. Despite a very long season, halfway through Major League Baseball takes a break in the days after the All-Star game and that leaves and athletic void over the airwaves. The 2024 All-Star game saw the American League take the victory over the National League by a score of 5-3 following the Jarren Duran fifth inning two-run shot. But, in the aftermath there is no live or televised major sporting event that can be seen.

But, have no fear there are other things you can do! We are in the midst of the summer season. All you have to do to find entertainment is to go outside. Take a walk with your significant other, family member or friend. Read a book under a tree. We don't get to enjoy too much outdoors time in Central New York so instead of being inside watching TV, get out and enjoy the great outdoors. You could also get out and volunteer time to help in the cleanup and recovery in the City of Rome. They are facing an extremely hard road to recovery and need all the help they can get.

