Utica Native Pens Top Selling Book on Amazon About His Hometown

One of the hottest selling regional books on Amazon right now is one that was written by a native Utica. In the book he shares stories inspired by his life growing up in the 1960s, 70s and 80s in the city.

The synopsis for "Reflections from Utica" on Amazon reads,

A heart-warming and entertaining series of stories about growing up in Utica, NY where family and friends play an integral role in who we become. The stories are an eclectic vision of life in Utica New York in the 1960's 70's and 80's, where life was simpler and close-knit communities help mold our lives through shared experiences.

The author is none other than Timothy Flihan who was born and raised in Utica and now lives in Frankfort, NY. He cites the reason for wanting to write this book and shares these stories is to give something to his grandchildren that they can cherish and give them a perspective of how different things were during the time he grew up in Utica.

During an appearance on 'First News with Keeler in the Morning' Flihan talks about how proud he is of the city he was raised in and all the progress that has been made. He said while he hated to see some of the more historic buildings torn down, he recognizes it was for the sake of progress and bringing in new buildings that will complement and enrich the future history to be made in Utica.

You can order "Reflections from Utica" on Amazon in digital form, paperback or hardcover. It would make the perfect gift for someone who lives elsewhere now, but was raised here. Maybe you want to surprise that family member who is coming in for Boilermaker Weekend. Either way, enjoy Tim's reflections of our fair city.

You Can Watch The Full Interview with Tim Below

10 Amazon Products Under Recall or Safety Alerts in New York Amazon has a new feature that alerts customers of all recalls and safety alerts affecting products in their store. Here's 10 items that have recently been included in this list. Gallery Credit: Amazon

10 Thrilling Things to Do in Upstate New York This Summer Gallery Credit: Megan