Three Lives Taken in Separate Motorcycle Crashes in Upstate New York

One of the more dangerous forms of transportation is a motorcycle. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) roughly 6,000 people were killed in 2021 as a result of fatal motorcycle crashes. It's a devastating statistic and has only grown over the last three years.

In Central New York the statistic grew by three as there were that many. motorcycle crashes that happened recently in Central New York. In almost all cases these deaths can be prevented and is not always the fault of the rider.

Ryan Corcuera - Saturday, September 28th, 2024

This tragic accident occurred on Saturday, September 28th, 2024 claiming the life of 23-year-old Ryan Corcuera. Ryan was taken far too soon and the cause of his untimely death was revealed in the introduction to his obituary. According to Rose and Hughes Funeral Home's website,

Ryan was full of life, always willing to help others and a friend to anyone he met. He enjoyed fishing, downhill skiing, snowmobiling, hunting and most of all riding his motorcycle. Ryan loved spending time with his family and friends, especially Evan, Nate and Alex.

Ryan was also employed as an HVAC designer at Standard in Marcy. You can read his touching tribute below.

Michael Isgar - Friday, September 27th, 2024

New York State Police announced the death of 36-year-old Michael Isgar of Clay, New York. Officials say troopers responded to State Route 31 in Sullivan for reports of a personal injury accident. Upon arrival, troopers discovered the victim and pronounced him dead at the scene, according to State Police.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Isgar was operating a 2024 Subaru at a high rate of speed when he veered into the opposite lane and continued off the shoulder. In doing so, troopers say he struck a telephone pole and a large tree. The investigation is ongoing.

Curtis Dailey - Monday, September 30th, 2024

Lastly, New York State Police announced the death of 67-year-old Curtis Dailey of Phoenix, NY following a motorcycle crash in the Town of Richland. Troopers say their investigation revealed Dailey was riding his 2019 Harley Davidson south on Interstate 81 when he lost control of the vehicle and exited the shoulder striking a guardrail. Dailey was also pronounced dead at the scene. The State Police are still investigating the circumstances of this incident.

These three deaths should be a reminder to all to keep vigilant on the roadways and to always watch out for motorcycles. Blind spots on vehicles can be tough, especially when seeing fellow travelers on the highways. It's also important to not drive distracted as this can lead to unfortunate accidents as well. Thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of those who were taken too soon in horrible tragedies.

