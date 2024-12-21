This Vinyl Music Gem in Upstate New York Could Be Largest in USA

John Keller is truly at home when he's surrounded by his thousands and thousands of records and music collectables that overflow his 4-level store on Bleecker Street in downtown Utica, NY. If I'm really being honest, it's more like a music museum than a record store and it's certainly a treasure trove for music enthusiasts.

Off Center Records which opened in Utica in 1992 is so large, Its believed to hold the title of America’s largest record store. The iconic shop has been serving the community and drawing visitors from across the country for decades.

"We have been written about in Goldmine magazine and has been a regular stop for music fans from all over the world, including Japan, Germany, & England and from every state," Keller said on his website. "A great many celebrities have passed through their doors, as well, including Little Steven, Charlie Musslewhite, Donald Fagen & Michael Feinstein among them."

Off Center Records is the brainchild of Keller, a passionate music aficionado with a deep love for vinyl and an encyclopedic knowledge of music. Keller, who has been running the store since its inception, has cultivated an atmosphere that feels both nostalgic and vibrant. With his friendly demeanor and infectious enthusiasm, he has made the store a haven for collectors, casual listeners, and those looking to discover hidden musical gems.

The store itself is a labyrinth of music, boasting an impressive inventory of over one million records. From classic rock and jazz to obscure indie releases and international sounds, Off Center Records offers something for every taste. Beyond vinyl, the shop also features CDs, cassettes, music memorabilia, and vintage audio equipment, making it a one-stop destination for music lovers.

Keller’s dedication extends beyond the storefront. He’s a key figure in the local music scene, frequently hosting events, live performances, and record fairs. His commitment to keeping the spirit of vinyl alive has earned Off Center Records a loyal following and national recognition.

For those visiting Utica, a trip to Off Center Records is more than just shopping; it’s an experience. Whether you’re hunting for a rare album, reminiscing about the golden age of music, or simply soaking in the ambiance of this remarkable store, you’ll find yourself drawn into Keller’s world of sound. Off Center Records at 116 Bleecker Street in Utica (just off Genesee Street) isn’t just a store—it’s a celebration of music and community.

11 Rock + Metal Musicians Who Became Real Estate Agents Meet 11 musicians who have become real estate agents, including some who have left their bands for good to sell houses. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Coldplay: Moon Music Gallery Credit: Courtesy: Anna Lee