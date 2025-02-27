This Simple Product in Your Pantry Can Actually Predict Dementia

A doctor making the "radio" rounds on Thursday made an eye opening statement regarding whether or not someone is on the way to suffering from dementia. Dr. Patrick K. Porter, PhD is an award-winning author, educator, and has been on the cutting edge of brainwave entrainment technology for 32 years and he's an expert on dementia.

He says that a simple everyday product most people have in the cupboard or pantry can warn them if they're about to suffer from dementia within the next five years. The product is none other than common household peanut butter.

Dr. Porter says if "you can’t smell peanut butter, you’re about five years away from having dementia." What? If you can't smell peanut butter, you're 5-years away from losing your mind and you should call your doctor right away.

Dr. Porter said if you can't smell peanut butter, you most likely lack adenosine triphosphate (ATP) in your brain which is a molecule that provides energy for the brain's cells. It's essential for brain function, including cell signaling and neurotransmission.

"The production of the energy mechanism in our health system and it also is the healing mechanism for our brains because of healing at the same level so if you don’t have ATP in the system, you can’t rebuild the brain cell, according to the National Institute of Health (NIH).

The NIH on how ATP is produced, and then how it's used:

How ATP is produced

•The majority of ATP in the brain is produced in the mitochondria.

•The enzyme ATP synthase catalyzes the oxidative phosphorylation of adenosine diphosphate (ADP) to produce ATP.

•The brain's ATP metabolism is controlled by ATPase and creatine kinase (CK) reactions.

How ATP is used

•ATP is used to pump sodium and potassium across the cellular membrane.

•ATP supports neurotransmitters cycling.

•ATP maintains transmembrane ion gradients.

•ATP supports evoked neuronal activity.

Dr. Porter says if someone tried the peanut butter test and they didn't smell the peanut butter, they should call their doctor immediately because there are medicines a person can go on that can slow the process of dementia.

The takeaway: open a jar of peanut butter, if you can't the peanut butter you should call your doctor immediately during regular office hours.

