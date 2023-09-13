This Area’s Most Famous People? Good and Bad. Help With Our List…

We're compiling a list of the area's most famous people and places. We're looking for names of people who've made some sort of an impact on our history, past and present, including those who might have left a negative impression. So far, we have a pretty strong list, but we want to make sure we haven't left anyone off the list.

We're talking about people from Utica, Rome, the Mohawk Valley and parts of the region both to the north and the south.

Found on City of Utica Historian's facebook page. Found on City of Utica Historian's facebook page. loading...

Dick Clark is a good example. He certainly wasn't from the Utica area, but after attending Syracuse University, he worked at WIBX, WRUN, and WKTV.

We have a huge list of celebrities from yesteryear like Annette Funicello to sports celebrities such as baseball's Andy VanSlyke. Additionally, there are big names like Rob Manfred, Robert Esche, and Joe Bonamassa who are still making an impact and they have ties to the area.

Check out our list, and there's an email link at the bottom of the page where you can message us your additions to the list.

Remember, the list can include people, places and things from our past and our present.

Send Your Submission Here

Here's the list we've accomplished up to this point based on public input.

Ed Hanna

Proctor Park

Watering Can

Lyle Bosley

Lou Lapolla

Bruce Karam

Bill Worden

Mr. C’s Music

Big Jim’s Subs

Mello Subs

Utica Pioneers

Utica Comets

Dick Lawler

Sandy Arn

S-Kickers

Mercer’s Ice Cream

Marcy Drive-Inn

Schuyler Drive Inn

Hank Brown

Twist-O-Rama

Slap Shot

Chief Russ Brooks

Harbor Point

Rich Ruggerio

Larry Tanoury

Dave Gordon,

Mike Hennessy

Bagg Square

Robert Esche

Jim Brock

Brett Truett

No Hospital

Wynn Hospital

Thomas Proctor

John Romano

Griffo

River Hills

Judge Hurd Utica

Herkimer Jail

Don’s Ford

Chanatry’s

Castle Ford

Herkimer Clothing Center

K Mart Blue Light

Woolworth’s Five and Dime

Revere Copper

Chuckey Cheese

One Genny

Patio Drive In

Billy the Liquor Guy

Leon Kozial

MVCC

Utica College

Hamilton College

Colgate

Mayor Roefaro

Judge Clark

McDonalds

Judge

MV Edge Steve DeMeo

NYS Senator Ray Meier

Tim Julian

HCCC

Utica School of Commerce

Genesee Street

Erie Blvd

Teddy’s Chicken Riggies

FX Matt

West End Brewing

Turkey Joints

Chicken Riggies

Greens Morrele

Lebanese food

Grape Leaves

Baklavah

Karen people

Bosnians

Stucko.

Corn Hill

Downtown

Liberty Bell

Fort Ricky

Boonville

Benny Rotundo

Richard Hanna

Pawlinga

Rome Griffiss

Annette Funicello

Matt Hamil

Joe Bonomasa

Human Calculator Scott Flansburg

Robert Channing

Leon Etienne

Psychic madman

Nicholas Herkimer

Roscoe Conkling

Horatio Seymour

Fran Cosmo

Tommy DeCarlo

Moe

Dave Cash

Will Smith

Mark Lemke

Andy Van Slyke

Steve Wynn

Mike Arcuri

Sherry Boehlert

George Aney

Don Mitchell

Rufus Elephante

John Zogby

Gary Chalmers

Karen Fillipelli

Uncle Leo (Honeymooners)

Oneida Nation

Turning Stone

Kim Strong

Luger

Francis Bellamy

Rob Manfred

Pat Riley (Rome)

Chuck Schumer

Tom and Tim Sestito

Stephen King

James Sherman VP

Mr. Wrestling

Dave Gleeson

Orlando Spado

Jim Donovan

Greg Jarvis

Lou Ambers

Chick Vennera

Boots Day

Ian Anderson

Keno Brothers

Kwik Cut

Rostapovich

Russian Munks

Eliphalet Remington

Owen D. Young

Wayne Levi

The Lewis Gang

Herkimer Diamonds

Cal Eilenberg

Manny’s Cheesecake

Chicken Riggies

Tomato Pie

Greens Morelle

Tonys Pizza

Grimaldi’s

Sin City

Griffiss Air Force Base

Marcy Psych

Utica Club

Utica Crib

Utica Psychiatric Center

Oneida Silver

Perfectionist

Ray Halbritter

Liberty Flatware

Chobani

Pescatores

Alpine

The Franklin

Hemstrought’s Half Moons

Stanley Theatre

Rome Capitol Theatre

Quackenbush

Ozcuggnizzo’s

Lebanese

Italian

Cavallo’s

Simeons

Christmas lights at

North Country Prime Rib

Savoy

Destito

Horned Dorset

Spaghetti Joes

Spano Brothers

Michael Geno

Clinton House

Mike Shula

Alfredo’s

Jeff Daniels

Erin Hamlin

Joe Bonamassa

Big Apple Mark

Ray Seekan

Chris Miller

969

Art Levy

Sandy Arn

Rich Lutterman

New York Z

KG 104

Erie Canal

Mohawk River

Oneida Lake

Sylvan Beach

Cooperstown

Enchanted Forest

Paul Bunyan

Uncle Charlie

Heidelberg Bread

Roanne Destito

Flooding from Oriskany

Whitesboro’s on Comedy Central

Nexus

Utica Aud

ADK

Adirondack Bank

Bank of Utica

Briggs and Stratten

Griffo and Picente

Louis Brinidisi

Anthony Brindisi

Boilermaker

Tim Reed Earl Reed

Utica Boilers

Fountainhead

Romano

Joe Hobika Sr.

Yahnundasis

Fort Schuyler

Masonic

Sangertown

Riverside

Gridley Page

Classified

Showtime

Poor Tim

Teasers

The Golden Globe

Dishavios

Matty Cuda

Adonal Foyle

Dale Shackelford

Josh Wright

Bob Devins (Utica Notre Dame)

Danny Boyle

Modernistic

Uncles Tavern

Props Inn

Packey’s Pub

Piggy Pats

Fat Kats

Fat Cats

Ebb’s Chocolate Chip Cookies

The Bullet

Patty’s Pub

NY Pizza

Voss’s Hot Dogs

Roma’s Tomato Pie

Daylight Donuts

Twin Ponds

Stonebridge

Valley View

Daniel’s on Mohawk Street

Club Monarch

Rick’s Famous



61 Amazing Snapshots of Utica's Most Unique Boilermaker Ever The 2021 Utica Boilermaker Road Race will go down in the history books as one of the most unique, with an all-vaccinated field running the 5K and 15K on October 10th, without elite runners, and with thousands of regular participants sitting this one out because of COVID. The excitement this year was special and exclusive and there was no shortage of it, as seen through the lens of award winning photo-journalist Nancy L. Ford of Utica. Here are 61 awesome photos featuring some of the best moments from this year's race.

9 New Favorites from the New Menu at Utica's 72 Tavern and Grill The 72 Tavern and Grill, a Utica, NY sports bar and restaurant connected to the Adirondack Bank Center, has now re-opened after an 18-month COVID-19 shutdown. The grand reopening has featured previous favorites from the previous menu, and some new updated menu items. Here are photos taken by photographer Nancy L. Ford of some of our favorites tasted during the restaurant's soft opening.