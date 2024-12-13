Think NY Driving Laws are Bad? Check out These from Around USA…

When it comes to driving, the United States takes the concept of road rules to some bizarre extremes, according to Auto Trader based in the UK. While many laws are designed to ensure safety, others seem to stem from quirks of local history or culture. Let’s explore some of the most unusual and downright crazy driving laws from coast to coast, as highlighted in the map of the United States.

In New York State, there are some crazy laws on the books, many of which are sitting there outdated and unnoticed.

New York State is known for its bustling cities, scenic countryside, and historic landmarks, but it’s also home to some peculiar driving laws that might make you scratch your head. These quirky rules, while unusual, reflect the diverse culture and history of the Empire State. Let’s take a look at some of the most bizarre driving laws and practices unique to New York.

Sag Harbor: Divorce from Your Car

In the picturesque village of Sag Harbor, it’s illegal to disrobe while in your car. While it’s unclear what prompted this law, one can only imagine it’s aimed at maintaining public decency—or sparing fellow drivers some unexpected sights.

Honking in New York City

New York City, infamous for its congested traffic and honking horns, technically prohibits unnecessary honking. In fact, signs around the city warn drivers of a potential $350 fine for excessive honking. Although rarely enforced, this law is an effort to reduce noise pollution in the city that never sleeps.

Be Cautious with Your Doors

New York drivers must be careful when opening their car doors. State law mandates that you cannot open your car door unless it is safe to do so and doesn’t interfere with other traffic. Violating this rule could lead to a fine or liability if it causes an accident—a lesson many urban cyclists know all too well.

Sunday Car Sales Ban

Similar to other states with old "blue laws," certain counties in New York prohibit car dealerships from operating on Sundays. This law, rooted in religious traditions, still affects car buyers in parts of the state.

Park at Your Own Risk

In some areas, parking laws go beyond the usual meters and no-parking zones. For instance, in many upstate towns, it’s illegal to park on the street overnight during winter months to allow for snow removal. Failing to comply could result in hefty fines or a towed vehicle.

The Ice Rule

New York State law requires drivers to clear snow and ice from their vehicles before hitting the road. If ice or snow flies off your car and causes damage or injury, you could face serious penalties. This law aims to prevent potentially dangerous situations for other drivers.

No Texting While Driving

While this law might not seem unusual in today’s tech-driven world, New York was one of the first states to implement strict bans on texting while driving. The state’s proactive stance on distracted driving has served as a model for others across the nation.

Around the Country

The West: Quirks and Creativity

In Glendale, California, it’s illegal to jump out of a moving vehicle at speeds above 65 mph. While it’s hard to imagine why anyone would consider this, it’s clearly a law born from common sense – or lack thereof! Meanwhile, Oregon has outlawed placing containers of human feces on highways, a rule we’d hope wouldn’t need to exist.

The Midwest: Practical Meets Peculiar

Driving in Minnesota? Make sure your car’s license plates aren’t in disrepair, but feel free to sport red cars on Lake Street in Minneapolis. Over in Iowa, public safety takes a front seat as it’s illegal to throw bricks onto highways—a clear effort to avoid catastrophic accidents.

The South: A Mix of Tradition and Bizarre Rules

Down in Alabama, driving blindfolded is prohibited—a common-sense law with an oddly specific restriction. In Tennessee, shooting game from a moving vehicle is illegal unless it’s a whale. Considering Tennessee is landlocked, this law takes the cake for oddity.

The Northeast: Strict and Strange

In Vermont, you can’t use the roads to transport dandelions unless you're a licensed flower dealer. Meanwhile, Maineprohibits buying cars on Sundays, reflecting old "blue laws" that govern commerce on the Sabbath.

Miscellaneous Madness

In Wyoming, it’s illegal to ski behind a vehicle, while Kansas bans screeching your tires in Derby, with violators facing fines and even jail time. Finally, in New Jersey, frowning at a police officer is considered illegal. A smile may save you a ticket—or a night in jail!

These laws provide a glimpse into the unique and sometimes head-scratching rules governing America’s roads. While some of these seem unnecessary or outdated, they serve as a reminder of the diversity and creativity found in local governance. So next time you hit the road, check the local driving laws—you never know what quirky rules might apply!

