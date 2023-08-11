These 3 Central New York Locations Voted Best Honeymoon Destinations in US

According to a new study, newlyweds hunting for romantic, budget friendly honeymoon destinations in the Empire State will only find them in Central New York.

There's a reason so many people travel to Central NY to celebrate their nuptials. Aside from glittering lakes, gleaming waterfalls, historic locations and delicious food, they're also able to splurge a whole lot more.

HoneymoonAlways.com commissioned a new study to find the most budget-friendly destinations in the United States - and the only New York spots to make the cut were from our own backyard.

While weddings are super costly in the States, you should know the average U.S. honeymoon now costs around $4,500.

That explains why new couples are trying to not go into debt by celebrating their official start of married life in style. HoneymoonAlways.com surveyed roughly 3,000 couples to name the destinations they found beautiful, delightful and easy on the wallet.

Additionally, they were also asked to identify places that are considered hidden gems that aren't overrun by tourists.

Keep reading to find out which Central NY locations made the cut!

Seneca Falls

This dreamy escape was 66th on the list.

Couples can explore historic sites like the Women's Rights National Historical Park and the National Women's Hall of Fame, immersing themselves in the stories of pioneering women, all at minimal cost. The town's picturesque setting along the Seneca-Cayuga Canal invites leisurely walks hand in hand, creating moments of intimacy amidst natural beauty.

The area also allows couples to find comfort without overspending by offering a range of budget-friendly accommodations like inns, bed and breakfasts, restaurants and other fun getaways.

Pro tip: Make sure to take a jaunt down Main Street to enjoy the local boutiques, cafes, antique stores and other charming attractions.

Finger Lakes

Coming in 49th place was the Finger Lakes.

Couples can explore picturesque hiking trails with breathtaking views, indulge in leisurely boat rides across the serene lakes, or have a romantic picnic by the water's edge without breaking the bank. The Finger Lakes' charming towns, each with its unique character, provide affordable accommodations, from cozy bed and breakfasts to affordable inns, ensuring a comfortable and intimate stay within budget.

The region's developing wine scene was also spotlighted in the roundup due to its affordable wine tastings and winery tours.

Cooperstown

This area made the top 10 on this list, finishing in ninth place overall.

Nestled amidst the picturesque landscapes of New York, this idyllic town is known for its historic architecture, serene lakes, and scenic beauty. Couples can enjoy leisurely strolls through the charming streets, visit local art galleries, and explore quaint boutiques without any cost.

Cooperstown was also celebrated for its budget-friendly accommodation scene as well as the availability of farm-to-table cuisine, which allows visitors to really take a bite out of all our regional flavors.

Of course, this also stands to be a pretty great destination for baseball fans.

Do you agree with this list or would you have highlighted different destinations? Let us know.

