There’s Still Time to Play in Annual Crime Stoppers Golf Tournament

There's still time to help out Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by forming a team to compete in this year's 4th Annual Golf Outing Four-Man Scramble golf tournament. The event will be held at the Shamrock Golf Course in Oriskany at 9 am on Saturday, September 21st.

The annual event helps raise money to support the Crime Stoppers mission to keep local neighborhoods safe.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a vital community initiative dedicated to enhancing public safety and supporting law enforcement efforts in the Mohawk Valley region. Operating as a nonprofit organization, Crime Stoppers plays a crucial role in encouraging community involvement anonymously in crime prevention and solving cases.

Founded on the principle that public collaboration is essential for effective crime-solving, Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers provides a confidential platform for individuals to report tips and information about criminal activities. This anonymity allows community members to share crucial information without fear of retribution, significantly increasing the likelihood of solving crimes and bringing perpetrators to justice.

Calls and tips can be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

attachment-Welcome-294-20181110194249-38903798_1916932348329234_6582277727489884160_n1 loading...

Get our free mobile app

How to submit a tip via the app:

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Get our free mobile app

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So. The now-famous Utica Chicken Riggies recipe has taken on a life of its own. The dish is now found well outside the Utica-Rome area and it's getting more and more popular as word spreads around the northeast. While there are many variations of the dish today, there's still only one original recipe. So, who created the first "Riggies" recipe and where did it really originate. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler