There’s So Much Happening in Utica This Weekend- Here’s the Breakdown

There is so much going on this weekend in Utica and the Mohawk Valley, we thought we'd put everything we have into one page to help you plan your weekend. Keep in mind, the weather for Saturday looks to be spectacular- it's going to reach at least 67 with mostly sunny skies.

Let's begin with the St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown Utica. Streets will be shut down on and around Genesee Street from early morning until after 1 p.m. as the parade clears out. Utica's enormous St. Patrick's Day Parade will step off at 10 a.m., and usually lasts more than two hours.

Following the parade, there will be many St. Patrick's Day parties around the Greater Utica area.

Utica Maennerchor will hold their annual St. Patrick's Day Celebration at the club 5535 Flanagan Road Marcy. The party starts at noon and will feature the Craobh Dugan O’Looney Musicians along with the Butler Sheehan Irish Dancers. Sandwich-type lunches include corned beef, limburger cheese, liverwurst, hamburgers, hot dogs, wursts, macaroni salad, coleslaw, cheese and crackers, and chips. The amazing dessert table offers various treats and Irish Coffee.

The Polish Club will hold its annual St. Patrick's Day party from 11 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the club, at 810 Columbia Street in Utica.

The after parade party at The Irish Cultural Center and 5 Points Public House at 623 Columbia Street in Utica will run all day, after the parade.

Parade Day at the Harp begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, after the parade and lasts throughout the day.

AN IRISH EVENING at the Kirkland Arts Center with Pat Reynolds & Friends is a tradition! Lively tunes, songs, and dance will fill the KAC Gallery for this popular annual celebration of St. Patrick’s Day with local musicians and dancers. Saturday, March 15th at 5 pm.

The NJCAA Div III Men's Basketball Championship games are being held this weekend at Herkimer College. Herkimer College and Mohawk Valley Community College are among the best in the country.

The Hamilton College Men's Hockey Team is playing in the NCAA Tournament in Maine on Saturday night against University of New England. Click here to watch the game live Saturday night.

The Utica College Men's Hockey Team is playing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday afternoon, right after the parade at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica. Utica plays Fitchburg State. Tickets are still available for the game and it will also be carri8ed live on the Utica College radio station, WPNR 90.7.

Meanwhile, Utica City FC is at home at the Adirondack Bank Center on Sunday for their St. Patrick's Day game. Harrisburg Heat vs Utica City FC. Sun, Mar 16, 2025 ⦁ 3:00pm

Put on your green and join us for our St. Patty's Day celebration! We'll have themed jerseys, plus our annual Ava Wood Penalty Kick Shootout at halftime.