There Are So Many Reasons That Year After Year, I Hate Labor Day

I am not a fan of Labor Day and I'm here to present some valid reasons why this is a terrible holiday.

First of all, traffic is brutal during Labor Day week. People are trying to get their last glimpse of summer, but even more, people are leaving their vacations and heading home. Camp owners are closing up their camps and heading home and the community surrounding them becomes a ghost town on Labor Day.

My hatred of Labor Day started when my two boys were younger and Monday, Labor Day would come and the kids would go back to their mom and the week-long shared vacation had come to an end. Now, it would be back to every Monday and Thursday and every other weekend. It was sad for me, so I hated Labor Day.

Labor Day blows because it seems that Mother Nature as of late simply realized the unofficial end of summer was here, and automatically the weather turned cool and terrible. That might just happen this year, again.

My wife hates Labor Day because her summer vacation is over and the long school year is about to begin. She always ends up loving her students, so once the dust settles, Labor Day isn't so bad for my wife. But, it is for me.

Labor Day is when the leaves start falling into the pool and clogging up the filter. The leaves litter the lawn and it's time to start cleaning up the yard for winter.

I hate Labor Day because it's the end of the summer as we in Upstate New York know it; it's almost time to close the pool, cold weather is coming and we New Yorkers are heading back indoors.

I really do hate Labor Day.

Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights Show in Adirondacks Shane Muckey captured stunning pictures of the Northern Lights in the Adirondacks. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams