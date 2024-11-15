The Worst Winter Storms On-Record to Hit the Mohawk Valley

The last 10 years has not been the greatest for winter enthusiasts in Upstate New York and the Mohawk Valley. Still, every once in a while we get hit with a significant storm that combined with wind and snow - creates havoc and hazardous conditions.

Here are the worst storms we've experience on-record in the Mohawk Valley, plus some significant storms that have hit us over the past 10 years, according to weather records from the National Weather Service.

The Mohawk Valley in New York has experienced several notable blizzards over the years. Some of the worst include:

1. The Blizzard of 1888 – Also known as the "Great White Hurricane," this storm caused extensive disruption across the northeastern U.S. with up to 60 inches of snow in some areas. The Mohawk Valley was heavily affected, and the storm led to widespread infrastructure failures, including train and telegraph outages

2. The Winter Storm of 1940 – This storm caused significant snowfall and strong winds, with drifts reported up to 15 feet. The region faced hazardous conditions, with many roads being closed for days

3. The Blizzard of 1947 – Known for bringing over 26 inches of snow to New York City, this storm also impacted the Mohawk Valley, creating severe travel disruptions and causing fatalities. The cold temperatures and prolonged snowfall were particularly damaging

4. The Blizzard of 1978 – This storm, affecting much of the northeastern U.S., brought snow and winds that led to heavy drifts, disrupting travel in the Mohawk Valley and leading to widespread power outages.

5. The Great Blizzard of 2003 – This massive storm brought 20-30 inches of snow to central and upstate New York, including the Mohawk Valley. It caused severe travel issues and closed schools and businesses for days

6. The Blizzard of 1966 - According to climate records from the National Weather Service in Binghamton, snow totals from Jan 28 through Feb 1, 1966, Utica received 32.9 inches, Auburn 35.7 and Boonville 48. Elsewhere, Syracuse netted 47.4 inches. Oswego was king of the hill with 103 inches and parts of the Mohawk Valley received over 5-feet of snow. Many roads and schools were closed for over one week.

These are just some of the worst storms to hit the region. There were also several in the early 1970s.

Some of the most significant snowstorms to impact Utica-Rome, NY, in the 2000s include:

1. February 14, 2010 Snowstorm – Dropped about 22 inches, making it one of the largest snowfalls in recent memory

2. March 2007 Storm – Lasting almost a month, it caused prolonged snowfall with high snow totals

3. March 14, 2017 ("PI Day" Storm) – This storm dumped 36 inches of snow in Utica Lite

4. December 25, 2008 Snowstorm – A heavy, long-lasting storm that significantly impacted the region on Christmas Day. In Herkimer County at 11 am there were just light flurries, but by early afternoon more than 3-feet of snow had fallen stranding holiday travelers in their homes and on the highways.

Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights Show in Adirondacks Shane Muckey captured stunning pictures of the Northern Lights in the Adirondacks. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams