Mayor Galime Announces “The Val Bialis Speed Skater Endowment”
After a great deal of political back and forth over pricing at Val Bialas Ski Center, the City of Utica says there is now a solution, and it comes in the form of a private donation aimed directly at local kids.
Mayor Michael P. Galime has announced the creation of the “Val Bialas Speed Skater Endowment,” funded by an anonymous donor with roots right here in Utica. The announcement comes as families were still talking about the cost of lift tickets and skate packages at one of the only ski facilities located inside city limits anywhere in New York State.
Val Bialas is unique as it's not some mountain two hours away. It is an actual ski resort and skating rink right inside the city limits of one of New York's larger cities. That's unique.
According to the mayor’s office, the donor grew up skating on a local pond and, along with his brothers, went on to serve as captains of a local hockey team. Those early winters stuck with him. Now he is giving back.
Under the new endowment, Utica City School District students will have their skate package and lift ticket fully covered, as long as funds remain available. Students will need to show a valid school ID and a current report card, along with other proof of eligibility. As the program rolls out over break week, the city says it will lean on the honor system so no child is turned away.
Galime called it an example of Utica’s continued philanthropic mindset.
I have to say, this feels very Utica to me. We argue. We debate. Then somebody quietly steps up and fixes it.
With winter in full swing and winter break positioning kids off from school all next week, the hope is simple. Get more kids outside. Get them on the ice. Get them on the hill.
And maybe create a few more captains along the way.
9 New Favorites from the New Menu at Utica's 72 Tavern and Grill
Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler
Utica, NY Police Department's Top Ten Most Wanted
Gallery Credit: Kristine Bellino
Chef's Express Bakery Opens In Downtown Utica
Gallery Credit: Jim Rondenelli