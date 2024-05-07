One thing that is universally detested by everyone is paying taxes. You have income tax, sales tax, property tax and the list goes on. For some in Oneida County the burden is being hit by two forms of property tax, in some cases three. One form of property tax that will never be avoided is your school tax.

In Oneida County there are a total of 24 school districts that draw taxes from property owners who reside or work there. Many people assume they know which of those 24 districts charge the highest taxes, but you may be surprised. This list of the Top 5 Highest Taxed School Districts in Oneida County is entirely based on the average combined school and library tax rate of the municipalities that pay into that particular school district. This means we are not factoring in the actual dollar amount paid, because that is based on a property assessment and can be all over the board. We are strictly talking about the highest average tax RATES for those districts.

Top 5 Highest Taxed School Districts in Oneida County These are the 5 highest average school tax rates in Oneida County. The calculation to determine the average school tax rate was taken from the individual tax rate of the municipalities within the district. Gallery Credit: Andrew Derminio

So, how would you calculate the school tax rate if you were in the district? You would take your towns individual tax rate, multiply it by your property assessment and that would help determine your school property tax amount. You then would look at the first three to four numbers before the decimal point to calculate the school tax.

For example, in Utica my property assessment is 54,800. I would multiply that by the school tax rate of 27.266783. When I do that, I get 1494,219.71. My actual school tax bill would roughly equal $1,494.22.

What Are The Lowest Average School Tax Rates in Oneida County?

5. Sauquoit Valley Schools - 28.932405

4. Utica City Schools - 27.266783

3. Brookfield Central Schools - 23.0433065

2. Mt. Markham Central Schools - 20.0933085

1. Town of Webb Schools - 4.008555 (Forestport)

Many people would argue that New Hartford, Clinton and Holland Patent have some of the highest school tax bills. When it comes to dollar amount paid, that may be true based on property assessments. But, when you are talking strictly about average school tax rates Whitesboro, Adirondack, Poland, West Canada Valley and Camden take the cake as the highest taxed.

